Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.