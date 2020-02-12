Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Cut to Hold at Piper Sandler

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UA. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

UA stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

