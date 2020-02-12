Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.40

Media coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Under Armour’s score:

NYSE:UA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 6,483,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

