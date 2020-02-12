Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given Sell Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UA. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Under Armour by 118.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 386,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

