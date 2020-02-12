Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.40

Headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Under Armour’s analysis:

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 13,863,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,944. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.