Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.69% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 831.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.