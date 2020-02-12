Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 218.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 53,353.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

