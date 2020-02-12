Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,925 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,255% compared to the typical volume of 585 put options.

UA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 2,493,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,736. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after buying an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

