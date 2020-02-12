UNI COIN (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.42 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and $396.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

