Uni Select (UNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Uni Select to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.54 million.

TSE:UNS opened at C$12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market cap of $549.34 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Uni Select has a fifty-two week low of C$9.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

