UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.42).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

