Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $560,880.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $560,880.00.

Unifi stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Unifi by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unifi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

