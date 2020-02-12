Unify Market Cap Reaches $119,224.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Unify has a market capitalization of $119,224.00 and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00796434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

