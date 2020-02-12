Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Unilever’s analysis:

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. 994,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,007. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

