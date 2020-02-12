Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

