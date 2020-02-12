Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.