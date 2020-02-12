United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,067.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

