United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.43. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 32.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

