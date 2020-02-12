United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.39. 2,586,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

