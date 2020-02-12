UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.48. 6,700,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

