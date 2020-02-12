UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of UnitedHealth Group worth $686,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $726,394,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

