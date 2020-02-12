Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unitil by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Unitil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Unitil by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.05. Unitil has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

