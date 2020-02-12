Universa Hits One Day Volume of $9,050.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. During the last week, Universa has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $9,050.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

