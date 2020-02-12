Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Universal Forest Products worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 128,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,888. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $151,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock worth $531,251 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

