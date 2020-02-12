Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $531,251. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

