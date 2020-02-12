Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

UHT opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

