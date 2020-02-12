Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTI. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

UTI stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

