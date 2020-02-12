Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 271,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

