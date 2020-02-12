UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $450,563.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and $450,563.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.