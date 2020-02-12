Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

UNM stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

