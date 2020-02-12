Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of UPLD opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

