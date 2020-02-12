Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of UE opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

