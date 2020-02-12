Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 20,553 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $146,213. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

