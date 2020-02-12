Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UROV opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

