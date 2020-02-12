Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Urstadt Biddle Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:UBP opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

