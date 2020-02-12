US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,688 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of National Research worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Research by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.77. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,554,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $599,161.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,088. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.