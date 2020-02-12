US Bancorp DE Has $4.38 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE RF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 202,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,328. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

