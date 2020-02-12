USD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $441.35 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $441.35 million and approximately $546.91 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00009938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinEx, CPDAX and Coinbase Pro.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00117365 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 431,548,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,112,715 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, OKEx, SouthXchange, Korbit, CPDAX, Crex24, LATOKEN, Poloniex, FCoin, CoinEx, Kucoin and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

