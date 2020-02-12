USDK (USDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.47 million and $55.00 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

