USDQ Market Capitalization Reaches $5.49 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, USDQ has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $6,319.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009582 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00435940 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010112 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012779 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001521 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

