Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0158

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

