V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $4.62 million and $825,176.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.06036826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00128216 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,419,740 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.