v.systems (VSYS) One Day Volume Hits $4.46 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $94.95 million and $4.46 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,836,442,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,921,584,412 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems Coin Trading

