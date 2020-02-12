Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.78. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $5.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

NYSE MTN traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.66. 183,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.04. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

