VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

VLEEY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

