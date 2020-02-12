Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 2,542,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

