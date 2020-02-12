Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

VHI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Valhi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Valhi by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Valhi by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valhi by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valhi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

