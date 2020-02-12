VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.