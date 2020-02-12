Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,292. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.84 and a one year high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

