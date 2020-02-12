Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,138,000 after purchasing an additional 274,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. 1,693,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

